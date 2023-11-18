The actor continues to recover after the terrible accident that almost cost him his life on New Year’s.

2023 did not start well for actor Jeremy Renner, who after trying to prevent a runaway snowplow from running over his nephew, He ended up completely crushed by it and in the hospital with multiple fractures and a lot of pain. However, since then, the actor has not stopped fighting to get ahead.

And if it was already quite an achievement to see him in February with a walker during the premiere of his new series, The Mayor of Kingstown, Now he has marked a whole new milestone on his path to full recovery, demonstrating that he can not only walk without needing help, but he can also run and even do light exercises.

In the video that Renner himself has published on his personal Instagram, sYou can see him running up a slight hill and doing simple exercises with his legs.. “Today marks 10 months of recovery… It is the first time I have tried to do this type of activity (especially on a steep slope) and what I achieved made me cry with joy.”

“I am full of hope and gratitude for all the support from my family and friends… I will continue to strive for many reasons, but you are my fuel“, wrote the Avengers actor next to the video. Of course, after seeing the actor’s wonderful recovery, the post has been filled with comments and has already accumulated more than a million likes.

He has used “all kinds of therapies” to recover

The truth is that seeing the recovery of the Hawkeye actor is quite a relief, especially after At the beginning of the month he acknowledged that he had tried “all kinds of therapies” to try to recover 100%.

“Countless hours of physical therapy, peptide injectionsintravenous drips and injections, stem cells and exosomes, red/IR light therapy, hyperbaric chamber atmospheres 2.0, cold immersion and the list goes on and on…”, Jeremy Renner said in an interview, proving more and more why who became a Marvel superhero.