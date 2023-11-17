A while ago Jeremy Renner almost died in a domestic accident and now he wants to show his recovery with this video.

Actor Jeremy Renner, famous for his role as Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has left fans speechless with his incredible recovery after facing a near-death moment almost a year ago.

Jeremy Renner shared an exciting look at his impressive current fitness via Instagram, showing off his incredible workout moves in the entryway of his home. From sprints to lateral movements, the video is a testament to the actor’s resilience and determination, considering the dire situation he was facing just a few months ago.

Here we leave the video to you.

In his emotional post, the actor thanked his friends, family and followers for being the boost he needed to get through the dark days. He shared that the experience of moving his body brought him to tears of joy, hope and gratitude.

The accident, which took place at his home in Lake Tahoe, left Jeremy Renner fighting for his life after being crushed by a snowplow. A long and arduous journey to recovery followed, undergoing a variety of therapies and procedures, from intravenous drips to cold soaks, demonstrating an unwavering will on his road to recovery.

Hawk Eye

The actor has been an inspiration by keeping his followers updated on his progress on Instagram, even attending the world premiere of his Disney Plus series Rennervations in April, walking with a cane.

With a stellar career in the MCU and his Disney Plus series, Jeremy Renner continues to impress viewers with his dedication and determination to make a full recovery. The story of the hero behind Hawkeye is more than an on-screen performance; is an example of strength and resilience in real life.

We are delighted to see Jeremy Renner return with such strength and determination. You can enjoy his performance as Hawkeye on Disney Plus with this link.