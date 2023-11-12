One door closes, another opens: former F1 world champion Jenson Button claims a rejection by Red Bull won him his title.

It has been several years since Jenson Button hung up his F1 helmet. The amiable British driver won 15 races in the premier class, scored 50 podiums and most importantly: 1 world title in 2009. Button finally fulfilled the promise that had been attached to him since 2000, when he made his debut for BMW.Williams as a 20-year-old .

Many soon doubted that this would still happen. Jenson Knoop gave the much more experienced Ralf Schumacher a good match that first year at Williams. But after a year he had to make way for Juan Pablo Montoya. ‘Jense’ ended up at Renault and therefore at Flavio Briatore. But the car was mediocre and Button seemed more interested in capitalizing on his fame and newly acquired wealth.

BUT revived at BAR Honda. But the coveted Grand Prix victory did not come for a long time. It wasn’t until 2006, during the rained-out Hungarian Grand Prix, that Jenson was the first to swim to the finish. It would not be the last time that the Briton with the extremely stylish driving style felt like a fish in water in the rain. If Button was a footballer, he was a phlegmatic winger. Whimsical, but on his day unapproachable.

However, while Williams and BAR Honda were still fighting for Jenson’s signature in the mid-2000s, after 2008 the fairy tale suddenly seemed to be over. The Honda team, which had now officially taken over BAR, had not performed well for two years. The hideous paint, by the way. Because sponsors also realized that Honda was not going anywhere in those days and…were not there. That is why, out of necessity, the team turned the livery into an ESG marketing exercise. The car was covered in a kind of globe motif, with the catchy accompanying slogan ‘Earth Dream’. Woke before woke even existed and the world was still fun.

But of course, the F1 circus is not necessarily environmentally friendly. And it certainly wasn’t a dream for Honda. In 2007 the team finished eighth in the World Cup with six points, all scored by Button. Teammate Barrichello was stuck at zero. 2008 was more of the same, although Barrichello now surprisingly took 11 points and Button only 3 meager points.

There were no particular signs that BUT would become champions a year later. In that regard, the scene above this article was an apt summary of the two-year Earth Dream nightmare. It’s a bit pixelated, but here you see Button congratulating Hamilton on his newly won title, while his own Honda immolates itself in parc fermé.

Button now admits he wanted to leave the team after that year. Honda used the financial crisis as an excuse to leave the sport without further loss of face. Team boss Ross Brawn hoped to continue the team under his own name. But Button had no confidence in that. He had his people inquire with other teams, including Red Bull Racing. But Christian Horner had to disappoint him. All contracts had already been signed:

I tried to get out of it. The team didn’t look like it would exist. So I inquired here and there and my manager spoke to Christian Horner about a place in his team or the training team. They said ‘No, all the contracts have already been completed’. So then I thought ‘Okay, let’s work hard to make this work.’ Jenson Knoop, is now probably happy that he stayed with Brawn

The rest, as they say, is history. Button won six of the first seven races in 2009 with the ‘new Honda’, which now had a Mercedes engine. Although he did not win again during the season (teammate Barrichello won twice more), it was enough to take the title in a battle with the Red Bulls.

Brawn then sold 75.1 percent of the team to Mercedes, which wanted its own factory team. We cannot remember what became of that. Button went to McLaren in 2010 and his F1 career was given a second life there for seven years. Plus a dessert during the Monaco Grand Prix in 2017. Button filled in for Alonso who wanted to do the Indy 500. BUT won eight more times at McLaren, but most recently in 2012. After that came the decline at McLaren. And that only got worse when Honda supplied Jenson’s engines again from 2015.

Yet the ‘GP2 engine’ did not bother Button so much that he was done with the manufacturer for which he won his first race. In 2017 and 2018, Jenson drove the GT500 championship in Japan for Honda. In the last year he even won the title together with teammate Naoki Yamamota. It can change. Every now and then you have to have luck on your side and a setback turns out to be a blessing in disguise. This will also be shown on Disney+ on November 15 in the documentary Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story. Whose deed.

This article Jenson Button: “Rejection by Red Bull resulted in title” first appeared on Ruetir.