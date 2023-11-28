What’s wrong with Jennifer Lawrence? The latest rumors about her alleged physical change have forced the actress to come to the fore.

Jennifer Lawrence has spoken about the controversy over her physical appearance. The famous American actress has addressed the rumors about alleged plastic surgeries that have circulated due to her facial appearance. In a conversation with Kylie Jenner for Interview magazine, the young star shared her experience about the power of makeup and how it can transform people’s perception of her face. Despite speculation, she denies having undergone any surgical procedures.

The Hunger Games actress credits the look to her makeup artist, Hung Vanngo, and his ability to alter her look. Jennifer Lawrence comments that The way Vanngo works with her to contour her lips has led many to mistakenly believe she has undergone surgery In the eyes. The Hollywood star clarifies that this is simply the effect of makeup. Therefore, we are not facing surgical procedures, as was rumored.

No, she has not had plastic surgery on her eyes.

Lionsgate

During the conversation, Kylie Jenner, known for her cosmetics brand and the transformation of her lips over time, commented that Jennifer Lawrence does not appear to have had surgeries. Laughing, the young American actress joked that, according to speculation, she had apparently had complete plastic surgery. Which she flatly denies.

Jennifer Lawrence also addresses the topic of aging, mentioning that She began her career at 19 and now, at 30, has experienced natural changes in her appearance.. He attributes part of these differences to the fact that she has lost weight since her youth and that his face has changed with age. The star emphasizes that she has not had nose surgery. Although he acknowledges that his face has evolved as he has aged over time.

Fuente: Interview Magazine