Between rumors and secrets, the possibility of Elektra in the Deadpool universe captivates fans

In a masterstroke of suspense and mystery, Daredevil veteran Jennifer Garner has left fans in suspense regarding her possible reappearance as Elektra Natchios in Marvel Studios’ long-awaited Deadpool 3. Will this be Garner’s triumphant return to her iconic character?

A leap into the Marvel Cinematic Universe

When Collider’s Steve Weintraub inquired about the possibility of seeing Garner in the Elektra suit again, she responded in a playful and somewhat exaggerated tone: “I don’t know what you’re talking about. What are you talking about?”. Faced with Weintraub’s insistence on a “hypothetical” appearance in the Deadpool sequel, Garner remained enigmatic: “Not that I know of.”

Ready Pool 3, the tentative title of the film, will mark the jump of Ryan Reynolds’ character, Wade Wilson/Deadpool, from 20th Century Fox’s now-defunct X-Men universe to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Reynolds will not be alone on this multiversal journey, as he will be joined by Hugh Jackman, reprising his role as James Logan Howlett/Wolverine.

Rumors of a star cast

In recent months, several rumors and reports have emerged about what guest appearances fans could expect in Deadpool 3. However, Garner’s return as Elektra is the only one backed by a major publication. The Hollywood Reporter exclusively revealed her involvement last July.

The film will also feature Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Colossus, Shioli Kutsuna as Yukio and Rob Delaney as Peter, all reprising their roles from the films. from Fox’s Deadpool. This impressive cast is joined by Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen, further enriching the experience.

Elektra: a story on screen

Created by Frank Miller, Elektra Natchios made her first appearance in ‘Daredevil #168’ in 1980. Garner was the first actress to play Elektra in live action, opposite Ben Affleck in the Fox film ‘Daredevil’ in 2003, and later in its 2005 spin-off. Marvel Studios regained the rights to the character in 2014.

In 2016, Élodie Yung took on the role of Elektra in the second season of the Netflix original series ‘Marvel’s Daredevil’, starring Charlie Cox. Yung reprized her role in the 2017 miniseries ‘Marvel’s The Defenders.’ While Cox has entered the mainstream MCU, there are no known plans yet for Yung’s return as Elektra.

An icon of strength and mystery in the Marvel universe

Elektraa figure shrouded in mystery and strength, has been an icon in the marvel universe since its appearance. His story, marked by martial arts training and a complex relationship with Daredevil, has turned her into a fascinating and multifaceted character. The possible inclusion of the assassin in Deadpool 3 would not only be a triumphant return for Garner, but also an interesting crossroads in the expansion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The dynamic between Deadpool and Elektra promises to be electrifying. While Deadpool is known for his irreverent humor and his tendency to break the fourth wall, Elektra brings an intensity and seriousness that could magnificently contrast and complement Wade Wilson’s personality. This potential encounter could offer unforgettable action moments and interesting character play, raising fans’ anticipation for Deadpool 3.

The wait until 2024

Deadpool 3 will hit theaters on July 26, 2024, directed by Shawn Levy and a script co-written by Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and Zeb Wells. Anticipation grows by the day, with fans speculating about every detail, and Garner’s potential return as Elektra only adds more excitement to this long-awaited installment.