The actress shares a thought that many in the industry share and that makes her not want to see the result of her work.

Jenna Ortega has become one of the current teenage icons thanks to films like Scream and series like You and Miércoles, from Netflix. Her role as the first-born of the Addams Family is probably her best-known work, especially due to the viral effect of the famous dance of the Addams Family. serie.

The actress has given a lot to talk about since then, both positively and her new association with Tim Burton to star in Beetlejuice 2, as well as for the changes he forced in the script of the Netflix series and that has the Wednesday scriptwriters on edge.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazar, Jenna Ortega has been chatting about how her work affects her and, to the surprise of many, she admits that she tries not to see the result on screen.

Like many members of the acting world, Jenna Ortega is terrified of finding mistakes in her work and obsessing about them to the point that they hinder her in her new projects.

Jenna Ortega shares a common fear among performers

In the interview, the actress admits that it is reassuring to know that she is not the only one who feels these fears of obsessing over any mistake, although she also says that she longs to make mistakes to learn from them.

“I can’t look at my work, because I know I wouldn’t be able to push myself to move forward and grow as an actress if I hold on to certain things.

Many people in my profession can probably relate to this: when you do a take you don’t like, you go to bed eating your head off. But in the end, all I can do is be vulnerable and honest when the camera is on, and then I have to move on.

I want to be able to really orchestrate my own future and take more specific and precise actions. I have even begged to be allowed to make a mistake. Because how can I learn if I don’t do it for myself? I can’t be afraid of falling on my face. But it’s hard to do it when there are so many people watching.”

Although somewhat contradictory, the statements of the Wednesday star are correct in pointing out that many actors and actresses tremble when it comes to seeing their work; There are those who have even never seen the films they starred in.