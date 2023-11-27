Few names better evoke the concept of “cult horror” than that of Ti West, a director with films as interesting as ‘The House of the Devil’ or ‘The Sacrament’ to his credit. His recent proposal within the horror genre is as suggestive as it is ambitious: a trilogy of films connected by a tenuous plot thread. The third (‘MaXXXine’) still remains unpublished, the second (‘Pearl’) has already been seen here and there and the one that inaugurates the trilogy is this ‘X’ that just arrived on Netflix.

The X in the title refers, of course, to the qualification that pornographic cinema proudly displays. In this case, we have a small team that shoots porn at the end of the seventies, semi-clandestinely and with guerrilla tactics. The set they choose for their latest production will be one of the biggest mistakes of their careers: in a rural setting in Texas, next to a house inhabited by what appear to be a pair of peaceful elderly people.

West gives his all with this film that overflows with love for cinema made with four dollars, be it porn or the cheap, rural slashers whose success began with ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre’. In this case the party, full of gore, suspense and humor, is spiced up by a couple of excellent female presences. On the one hand, the shady Mia Goth, whom we have seen in genre films like ‘The Wellness Cure’, and who also stars (in other roles) in the rest of the films in the trilogy.

The other surprise in the cast is Jenna Ortega, just before becoming famous around the world with ‘Wednesday’. Here she plays the sound person on set, and rounds out a very small cast of actors but with a lot of charisma: the perfect finishing touch to a modest but very powerful film, and which as the months go by becomes one of the best kept secrets of the genre in recent years.

