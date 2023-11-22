It is confirmed that Jenna Ortega, actress who plays Tara Carpenter in the latest Scream films, has decided to leave the future Scream 7 shortly after the dismissal of Melissa Barrera was revealed, although that would not be the reason for her departure.

The outlook looks very bad with Scream 7 after it became known that one of its main protagonists, Melissa Barrerahas been fired from the movie by Spyglass due to some statements about the Israel-Hamas conflict that the studio has considered “controversial.”

Shortly after the news was confirmed, rumors began to arrive about the possible departure of Jenna Ortega, Barrera’s co-star in this sort of “requel” to the franchise whose character, Tara Carpenter, is among the fan favorites.

And it seems like the rumors are pretty true, as Deadline just confirmed that Jenna Ortega is leaving Scream 7although the reasons would have nothing to do with the dismissal of Melissa Barrera.

According to the media, The reason for Ortega’s departure came even before the Hollywood actors’ strike was called.since the actress was already going to be busy filming season 2 of Wednesday and Beetlejuice 2, among other projects.

Now that the strike has ended, the studios are trying to resume filming as soon as possible, so Jenna Ortega is going to be very busy fulfilling her previous contracts.

What will happen to Scream 7 now that it has been left without its main protagonists?

Both Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega They play two very important characters in the latest Scream movies, the sisters Sam and Tara Carpenter. Along with Randy’s nephews, Chad and Mindy Meeks-Martin, the group has called themselves “the four protagonists” who always survive, so all of them are indispensable for the future sequel.

To this we must add that Sam is the daughter of Billy Loomis, the murderer of the first film, and that in these latest installments we have seen how she hallucinated the ghost of her deceased father and presented certain homicidal instincts, playing with the fact that may succumb to them and end up becoming a new Ghostface.

Without Sam and Tara, it doesn’t make much sense for Randy’s nephews to be left alone in the next movie, so, Either the actresses are recast to maintain the characters, or the studio must convince Neve Campbell to return as Sidney Prescott and focus the plot on it. That or a new reboot is done, but then it would lose all the fun.

For the moment we have to wait for Spyglass or Paramount Pictures to confirm if we will have a Scream 7 or we will have to settle for seeing the Ghostface murders in a reboot. What do you think of the saga being left without two of its main protagonists? Tell us in our comments section.