Suara.com – Randy Pangalila openly expressed his support for Jefri Nichol winning the boxing match against El Rumi. According to the 33 year old soap opera actor, Jefri Nichol has more strength than his opponent.

“I think it might be Jefri Nichol, I think,” said Randy Pangalila when met in the Menteng area, Central Jakarta, Tuesday (14/11/2023).

“Looking at El and Jefri’s previous matches. Jefri is not very tall, he is indeed inferior in distance, but if Jefri can enter and play in inside fighting, I think with the same weight but Jefri is shorter, he has more power bigger than El, that’s for sure,” said Randy continuing.

According to Randy Pangalila, weight is the key in the match. Even though Jefri Nichol’s height is less than El Rumi’s, their weight is not much different. This is what causes Jefri’s muscles and body strength to be stronger than El’s.

“Just think about it, the height is different, he is shorter but the same weight, so Jefri has bigger power and muscles than El,” said Randy Pangalila.

“So if Jefri can get in, I think it will be an advantage for Jefri to be able to hit quite fast power,” he said again.

On the other hand, the soap opera star Cinta Fitri also praised the boxing match between the two artists. According to him, it is a good strategy to attract viewers.

“Cool, I mean in terms of entertainment, psywar has been around for quite a long time, so from a sales perspective it’s good that they’re selling it. Hopefully the audience will be enthusiastic and lots of people will watch it,” said Randy.

For information, the boxing match between Jefri Nichol and El Rumi will be held at Mahaka Square, Kelapa Gading, Jakarta on November 17. Both men admitted that they were ready to beat each other.