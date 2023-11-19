Suara.com – Jefri Nichol said Nicholas Saputra was the most handsome male artist in Indonesia he had ever seen. Jefri Nichol said this when he was a guest star on a podcast.

In a Tiktok account @akbarry, Jefri Nichol was initially asked by the host who was the most handsome, between himself and Refal Hady.

Jefri Nichol said that Revaf Hady was more handsome than him.

“Who are you and Refal Hady handsome?” asked the host, quoted on Sunday (19/11/2023)

The host then asked who was the most handsome, himself or Nicholas Saputra.

“You and Nicholas Saputra?” he asked again.

The actor, who was born on January 15 1999, emphasized that Nicholas Saputra was the most handsome man he had ever seen in Indonesia.

“It’s Nicholas Saputra. Nicholas Saputra is the most handsome guy in Indonesia that I have ever seen,” he explained.

Apart from that, Jefri Nichol also praised Nicholas Saputra’s friendly attitude with everyone.

Even Jefri Nichol was very happy to chat with the cast of the film What’s Up with Love.

“He’s a really nice person and can chat with him (Nicholas Saputra) about anything. Whether he lowers his conversation level to me, he wants to be down to earth,” he said.