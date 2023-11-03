Jeff Bezos has regained his position as the second richest person in the world. With an estimated fortune of more than $161 billion. Such a fortune has allowed him to invest millions of dollars in several mansions in different parts of the United States without worrying about the enormous expenses derived from maintaining those houses even when they are empty.

The millionaire founder of Amazon has announced from his Instagram profile that he will soon move to his home in Miami to be closer to his family and the operations center of his aerospace project.

The end of a stage in Seattle. In his message on Mark Zuckerberg’s social network, Jeff Bezos highlights his vital connection with Seattle since he founded Amazon in 1994, but pointed out that during his youth he had also had a close connection with the new destination of him: Miami.

“I have lived in Seattle longer than anywhere else and I have many wonderful memories here,” Bezos said in an emotional message that accompanied a home video recorded by his father showing the office that the millionaire had in his garage. , where the foundations of the giant that is today Amazon were forged. “As exciting as the move is, it is an emotional decision for me. Seattle, you will always have a place in my heart.”

He leaves the garage to get into a bunker. As confirmed by Bloomberg, the e-commerce magnate will move to Miami in the coming weeks where he will reside in the mansion that the millionaire bought a few months ago on the island of Indian Creek, popularly known as Billionaire Bunker.

The artificial island of Indian Creek gets its name from being the refuge preferred by billionaires in the area to maintain their privacy. It is considered a bunker because the island is only connected to land by a single access, which also passes next to the local police station. Any vehicle or person who wants to enter or leave the residential complex must go through the police checkpoint.

Bezos’s new house. Bezos has such illustrious people as neighbors in his new residence such as Julio Iglesias, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen, Adriana Lima, Beyoncé and Ivanka Trump. It is built on a 1.1 hectare plot with access to the sea, but the millionaire will have to build his own pier to moor one of his yachts at the door of his house.





Jeff Bezos’ houses in Billionaire Bunker

The mansion has seven bedrooms, but not content with that, Jeff Bezos has also just bought the mansion next door for $79 million. This leaves him with a plot of almost 2 hectares of land and two mansions in the most exclusive area of ​​Miami.

Blue Origin and family. In the announcement of his move, the billionaire has acknowledged that one of the main reasons for his move is to be close to his parents and the increase in activity of his aerospace company Blue Origin, which will begin to intensify its launch tests from the center of Cabo Reedbed.

To date, Blue Origin’s operations center was located around Van Horn, Texas, where Jeff Bezos bought a ranch with 122 hectares of land where it has been testing the engines and carrying out basic flight tests of the rockets. Blue Origin’s New Shepard after becoming part of NASA’s Artemis V program.

Miami is in fashion. The arrival of Jeff Bezos is further proof that Miami is more fashionable than ever among millionaires. Tycoons like Ken Griffin are building lavish mansions in the most exclusive areas around the city, fleeing the freezing Chicago winters.

Not even Lionel Messi himself could resist the charms and luxury that the extreme south of Florida offers by signing for Inter Miami.

Imagen | Flickr (Smithsonian)