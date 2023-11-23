Since Jeff Bezos created Amazon, his private life has been relatively quiet. At least as calm as the life of one of the richest people in the world can be. That privacy was completely broken when the millionaire and his wife announced their divorce, a fact that, given Bezos’s fortune, aroused the interest of the press due to the high economic cost that the breakup would entail for the magnate.

Years later, love has once again knocked on the doors of Bezos’ mansion and with it the million-dollar expenses and movements that signal the bells of an imminent wedding.

A billionaire divorce. A sentimental separation is not a dish of good taste for anyone, but if you are also the richest person on the planet, the pain rises to other levels and, normally, is accompanied by many zeros.

After 25 years of marriage, Jeff Bezos’ divorce made his wife MacKenzie Scott one of the richest women in the world after signing a breakup agreement worth $35 billion. This sum included 4% of its founder’s Amazon shares, but in exchange, MacKenzie relinquished control of The Washington Post and Blue Origin.

10 billion a year for Blue Origin. Every year, the founder carries out several rounds of selling Amazon shares, which he uses to finance his projects and investments, among which Blue Origin takes center stage. From Bloomberg they point out that from the end of 2022, Bezos would have already sold shares worth $30 billion to cover the development costs of Blue Origin’s rockets and the tycoon’s expensive yachts.

After his divorce, the millionaire still retains about 988 million in Amazon, which represents 10% of the company’s shares. In one of his usual capitalization operations, Bezos sent the United States Securities and Exchange Commission a sell order on 1.67 million Amazon shares with which the founder pocketed $240 million. Everything indicates that Bezos has not yet finished his operations and in the coming days he will repeat the operation by selling between 8 and 10 million shares, which would provide him with liquidity of more than an additional billion dollars.

Soap opera courtship. Jeff Bezos has been especially active over the last year in his real estate investments, buying mansions in Beverly Hills and in the most exclusive areas of Miami, where he has finally moved recently, also buying his neighbor’s mansion.





One of the reasons for this desire to create a “home” responds to the passionate soap opera romance with the businesswoman and presenter Lauren Sánchez, who has not been exempt from controversy on social networks due to the publication of a photographic report with a “cowboy” aesthetic. in Vogue magazine.

Wedding bells ring and Bezos pays for the banquet. From Street they point out that the additional sale of shares that Jeff Bezos has just carried out responds to the preparation of an imminent wedding of the couple, after the engagement party that was held this summer aboard their superyacht Koru that had exceptional witnesses with guests like Bill Gates, Salma Hayek, Kris Jenner and Oprah Winfrey.

If Bezos plans to spend the capital he just raised with his last sales operation on his wedding, we have no doubt that he will manage to set a new record as the most expensive social event, and he will be able to hang his record next to the bill he paid for his yacht. .

