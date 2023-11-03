Van Damme had no doubts when choosing between Arnold Schwarzenegger or Sylvester Stallone, and you will be surprised by exactly why.

For years the rivalry between Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzeneggertwo of the great Hollywood stars dedicated to action films.

But yes while the roles he plays Sylvester Stallone are more dramatic, such as his participation in Rocky Balboa, the roles played by Arnold Schwarzenegger have been more visceral and with a lot of muscle, with less drama.

And it could be said that within that upper echelon of the great Hollywood action film stars there is also Jean-Claude Van Damme, who has a different opinion between choosing Sylvester Stallone or Arnold Schwarzenegger as a great actor.

In a 1991 interview in Fitness Plus magazine, he was asked Jean-Claude Van Damme about whether he admired Stallone or Schwarzenegger more.

“I have a lot of respect for Christopher Walken. Did you see him in The King of New York? Steve McQueen and Paul Newman are fantastic. I feel that his films have quality. Rocky and Rambo were full of drama and passion. Arnold doesn’t move me. I like movies like The Godfather and The Hunter. “These are movies with really strong performances and real talent.”

It refers exactly to the roles that both factors used to play at the time, Stallone more dramatic, while Arnold more visceral.

The three finally met in the second of The Expendables, after Van Damme had refused to appear in the first due to creative differences. “Stallone offered me a role in his next movie, but I asked him about it and about the story. He just said, ‘You’re going to make a lot of money,'” Van Damme explained. “I don’t want to hear that, I want to know what my role is.”