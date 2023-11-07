The talented Guatemalan artist Jay Music was nominated for the prestigious Monitor Latino Awards 2023in recognition of his outstanding contribution to Latin music. The news comes after the overwhelming success of his recent single “Dude, what wouldn’t I do?” in collaboration with the also Guatemalan Javier Garisto.

Released two months ago, “Compa que no woulda” has become a true phenomenon, reaching the number 1 position on the Monitor Latino charts in Guatemala in terms of radio plays. The song has captivated audiences across the country and has racked up more than one million views on its music video, a notable achievement for a Guatemalan artist.

Jay Music, who recently had the distinction of walking on his first red carpet during the Premios Juventud in Puerto Ricoexpressed his excitement about this nomination. “2023 has been a year full of exciting events in my career”Jay shared. “From my experience on the Premios Juventud red carpet to the success of ‘Compa que no hara,’ I am grateful for all the opportunities that have been presented to me.”

The simple “Dude, what wouldn’t I do?” has been widely praised for its infectious rhythm and catchy lyrics, attracting both loyal fans and new listeners. The nomination at the Monitor Latino Awards is well-deserved recognition of Jay Music’s dedication and talent in the Latin music industry.

In a year full of achievements and recognition, Jay Music is excited for what the future holds. With exciting projects planned for 2024, The Guatemalan artist is determined to further internationalize his career and bring his music to a global audience.

MF

