Spanish actor Javier Bardem could join Marvel Studios as the big villain Galactus in the Fantastic Four movie.

Javier Bardem has recently been part of big Hollywood projects, as we have seen him in Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge as Captain Salazar, DUNE as Stilgar and The Little Mermaid as King Triton. Now, he could join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Galactus in Fantastic Four.

Javier Bardem will probably only provide his voice and motion capture, since if we see Galactus in the movies it will be a character completely made in CGI in the style of the Celestials from the movie The Eternals (2021).

How does this villain fit into the MCU?

For now, we don’t have many details about everything they are preparing for the Fantastic Four movie, but they will not retell their origins and Galactus will not have Silver Surfer as a herald, since she will supposedly be a female character. Something that has already happened in the comics.

So we are looking at a film that will present a galactic adventure, where the protagonists will have an imposing villain.

Galactus from Marvel Studios

While Javier Bardem is confirmed to be Galactus, the Spanish actor has several very interesting projects. Since we will see him again as Stilgar in DUNE: Part 2 (2024), the animated film Spellbound (2024), a film about Formula One with Brad Pitt and a new installment about the Bride of Frankenstein.

Fantastic Four will be released on May 2, 2025. It will be at that moment when we discover everything they have prepared. Do you think Javier Bardem is a good choice for Galactus? Let’s hope they don’t put his MODOK-style face on Ant-man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) and it’s more similar to the design we usually see in the comics.

The other FOX installments are currently available on Disney Plus with this link.

You can also join our WhatsApp group.