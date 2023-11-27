Lobo Omnibus could be the other role that Acquaman would play in DC.

Jason Momoa’s Acquaman role could change

Jason Momoa is one of the most popular and charismatic actors of superhero cinema. His role as Aquaman has earned him worldwide recognition and he has been one of the most important pillars of the Justice League. However, everything indicates that Your underwater adventure is coming to an end and that the actor has other plans within the DC live action universe.

According to DC plans revealed by James Gunn, a new characters could be coming between the reboot of the franchise’s cinematic universe. Well, it seems that one of the most interesting villains would have a role in upcoming projects and it would be Lobo Omnibu himself, a character that may be played by Jason Momoa. Below, we explain why.

Who is Lobo Omnibus?

Lobo Omnibus is the name of a collection of comics that compiles the stories of the character of Loboan intergalactic antihero who dedicates himself to hunting rewards throughout the cosmos. Lobo is an alien from the Czarnian race, who are characterized by their strength, resistance, regeneration and sense of black humor. Furthermore, he is the last of his kind, since he himself exterminated all his fellow humans for boredom.

Lobo debuted in 1983 as a villain in the pages of Omega Men, but soon became a popular character among readers. For this reason he has had numerous crossovers with other DC heroes and villains, like Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern or Harley Quinn. At the same time, she has been part of teams like the Teen Titansthe Justice League International and the Creature Commandos.

Why does Jason Momoa want to be Lobo Omnibus?

Jason Momoa has confessed on several occasions that he is a big comic book fan and that the character he likes and collects the most is Lobo. The actor has expressed his desire to play the space bounty hunter in an interview with ET Canadahinting that he has a secret project with DC related to his dream.

“I think with Peter Safran and Mr. Gunn at the helm now in DC, I’m very excited about that. There are a lot of great things coming and one of my dreams come true will happen under their watch, so stay tuned.”

Peter Safran is the producer of the Aquaman and Shazam! movieswhile James Gunn is the director of Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy. They are both key figures in the new direction that DC is taking in cinema, betting on more varied, fun and risky stories.

What clues are there about Jason Momoa’s possible change?

In addition to the actor’s own statements, there are other indications that Jason Momoa could leave Aquaman behind to become Omnibus Wolf. One of them is the fact that DC Comics has announced the release of a massive collection of Lobo comics for next year, coinciding with rumors about the change of role of the actor.

Lobo: Big Fraggin’ Compendium One will collect a large part of the first stories of the character, with more than 40 issues included in the print. The official description says the following.

“The Last Czarnian is here! And it comes with a whole lot of cosmic violence! From his beginnings as a cosmic villain to becoming one of the most beloved (and hated) anti-heroes in the DC Universe, Lobo has done everything he can for being the best at what he does! And that’s killing! Get ready for an explosion of blood, guts and jokes as Lobo takes on some of the biggest challenges of his career!”

This may be a way to prepare the public for Lobo’s arrival at the movies or it’s just a coincidence. Be that as it may, the truth is that there are many fans who would be delighted to see Jason Momoa bring the character to lifeand that they believe he has the right physique, charisma and humor for the role.

Another indication is the fact that Jason Momoa has stated that Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom will be his last time playing the king of the seas. Momoa has said that he is very proud of the work done, but that he wants explore other facets as an actor.

“It’s been an incredible journey playing Aquaman. I’ve learned a lot and made great friends. But I think it’s time to close this chapter and open a new one. I’m looking forward to showing you what I have in store for the future” – Jason Momoa on Variety.

The DC Universe officially begins with Creature Commandoswhich has yet to set a release date, and Superman: Legacy, which hits theaters on July 11, 2025.

