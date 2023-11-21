Everything indicates that within a while we will be returning to the cinema again to see Jason Bourne in action. And it is that the saga It will be reactivated shortly, thus taking advantage of the fame of this agent who gave so many good results at the box office. This is all we know at the moment.

Jason Bourne, a book saga

Maybe you don’t know it – nor have you read our special on the Jason Bourne saga that we published at the time, ahem ahem -, but the films of this famous franchise are based on the novels by Robert Ludlum. They tell the story of Jason Bourne, an agent who suffers from amnesia and who sees how the government relentlessly pursues him to erase him from the map.

To find the first film in the saga you have to go back to the year 2000, when it was released. The Bourne Affaira film that was a success at the box office, further elevating its protagonist, a young Matt Damon who was already fashionable in Hollywood – he had just made another blockbuster, none other than Ocean’s Eleven.

After this first installment came five more titles, until 2016, in which Damon said goodbye to the character as well as the audience of his stories. Until today, of course.

New movies on the way, with Matt Damon?

The specialized media Deadline has been in charge of giving the exclusive. According to what she says, Universal has already given the green light to the project and is convinced that the saga can be reactivated and live new days of glory again.

So much so that they even have a director. The chosen one is Edward Berger, especially known for the Oscar-winning film All Things Done. Berger will have the mission of putting together a new film that is up to the task – it will not be an easy task, you know how demanding the general public can be – and thus attract new generations who do not know the protagonist’s adventures.

Precisely about this there is also some data but nothing certain. Media sources point out that The idea is to get back in touch with Damon to return to his iconic role, but to do so, they say, the actor would have to see something solid on the table, a project already with a script and a story that would be worthwhile for him to return to the franchise – well, the monetary issue. There is no mention, but we assume that it also has its great weight in the equation.

In any case, not everyone is taking well to the fact that the American actor returns, since some think that It would be better to do a complete reset with new characters that mark a new era.

Everything will depend on the type of approach given to the new film: whether it will be a reboot fully fledged – in which case the new faces will be justified – or simply the common thread will be recovered of the story of the last film – there it would make sense for good old Matt to return. He has to be patient to clear up doubts.