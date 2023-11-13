One of the great villains in Superman history will suffer an unexpected and very dark turn at the hands of Jason Aaron, former screenwriter of the Marvel Universe and The Avengers.

Jason Aaron will be in charge of writing a very dark version of a great Superman villain. In an unexpected twist, the renowned comic book writer of the Marvel Universe has joined DC Comics to embark on a new Superman story. Jason Aaron is taking the reins at Action Comics and is reportedly planning a scarier version of the iconic Bizarro.

The news, published by Popverse, has revealed that Jason Aaron, recognized for his work in comics such as Thor and Star Wars, will lead the Man of Steel to face some of his most iconic villains. The focus is in particular on his approach towards Bizarro, an antagonist who has been underestimated by many comic readers over the years.

During the Thought Bubble comics festival held in England, Jason Aaron shared his plans to revitalize Bizarro’s image. She expressed her desire to explore a more serious and darker perspective on the character, moving away from the comedic and simplistic vision that has predominated in her representation.

“I want to tell the story that shows what I like about these characters, but I hope it does something that hasn’t been seen before,” said Jason Aaron. He also noted that Bizarro’s previous interpretations, especially in the ’50s, contributed to that readers perceive it as a clumsy and unintelligent villain.

The Exciting Dark and Scary Twist for Bizarro

Bizarro made his first appearance in 1958, during an issue of Superboy. He later became a recurring antagonist of Superman.. His main characteristic is being a failed clone of the Man of Steel, lacking the sense of responsibility and justice that defines Clark Kent.

His speech is characterized by expressing the opposite of what he really wants to communicate, and he is uninhibited by kryptonite, Superman’s main weakness, which gives him strength and healing. Come on, what is it? a twist on the classic concept of the Man of Tomorrowbut he has always been seen as some kind of unintelligent zombie.

Jason Aaron wants to change the perception of Bizarro as a comic villain, show it in a new darker and more complex light. His goal is for readers to take the character more seriously and appreciate his potential beyond previous interpretations.

With the intention of offering a fresh and unique narrative, Jason Aaron seeks to explore unexplored facets of the character and provide a unique reading experience for fans of Superman and comics in general.