Sony launches a very strange marketing campaign for PlayStation 5 in Japan, together with the rock band King Gnu, whose members symbolize the buttons on the controller.

Sony wants to give a strong push to PlayStation 5 in Japan, a country where, barring special occasions, Nintendo Switch continues to outsell PS5 week after week.

To do this, they have partnered with the rock band King Gnu, and have launched a promotional campaign for PlayStation 5, obviously exclusive to Japan… a bit “rare”.

This is one of the spots created together with the members of King Gnu, but there are more ads, one for each member… which represents each one of the four buttons on the controller.

Thus, as we read in Gematsu, Yu Seki is “Triangle,” Daiki Tsuneta is “Circle,” Kazuki Arai is “X,” and Satoru Iguchi is “Square.” Together, the four push their limits and become “Giant Gnu” in crazy (and quite satisfying, in a strange way) CGI.

Sony wallpapers the streets of Japan with King Gnu posters

Between November 24 and 30, posters featuring the band members dressed as PlayStation “buttons” will appear in busy locations in Tokyo, such as Harajuku and Shibuya.

Additionally, the band has released a new song, ):Asura:(published today, Friday, November 24, but heard for the first time in PlayStation announcements.

This promotional campaign makes no reference to the games, and instead relies on the popularity of the rock band, founded in 2013, to sell PS5 consoles in Japan.

Quite the opposite of here, where a few weeks ago Sony launched a live-action spot in which the games came to life: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, The Last of Us Part 1, Hogwarts Legacy, God of War Ragnarok.

In Japan the crown goes to Nintendo, with the most popular console and the most popular games and characters (Pikmin 4 has been an incredible success there), so Sony has to get creative if it wants to sell PS5 this Black Friday…