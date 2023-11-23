Cordon Press

Actor Jamie Foxx has been accused of sexual assault. A woman has sued him for events that allegedly took place in 2015.

Jamie Foxx has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman. The actor from Django Unchained (2012) faces a lawsuit for alleged sexual assault of a woman identified as Jane Doe. The events took place in a bar in New York City during 2015. According to the lawsuit, the interpreter who gave life to Electro in the sequel to The Amazing Spider-Man and in Spider-Man: No Way Home led the woman to a secluded place in the bar, where he flattered her and then groped her without her consent. After her, he rubbed her breasts and pulled down her pants to go further.

The plaintiff seeks compensation for moral damages, emotional distress and humiliation. In addition to sexual assault on Jamie Foxx, He also accuses the bar owner and the bar itself of allowing the assault and failing to properly supervise their employees.. This lawsuit was filed under the New York Adult Survivors Law, which allows sexual abuse lawsuits to be filed before the statute of limitations expires.

He case of Jane Doe and Jamie Foxx It comes along with other lawsuits, including that of singer Cassie against Diddy. Cassie claimed Diddy was cruel and controlling during her relationship between 2007 and 2018, exerting complete control over her personal and professional life. The settlement resulting from this lawsuit was not considered an admission of guilt by Diddy, who strongly denied the allegations. The rapid expiration of New York’s Adult Survivors Act was a motivation for these women to speak out about the trauma they experienced and their subsequent recovery.

Evidently, Jamie Foxx now faces a judicial process in which the presumption of innocence must be respected. The recent Johnny Depp cases push us to think that studios will not make hasty decisions. This is already happening with Jonathan Majors, who at Marvel Studios has not been fired until there is a resolution of his judicial conflict.

