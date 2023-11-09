About 100 years ago, in 1923, we discovered that our galaxy was not the only one in the universe. Some of the closest galaxies were known to astronomers, they simply had not been identified as such. Since then we have not stopped coming across new galaxies, some as surprising as our new “twin” galaxy.

Very far away, very similar. The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has detected a ºda spiral galaxy, that is, a galaxy with the same structure as ours. It is the most distant of the galaxies that share its appearance with ours discovered to date, our most distant “twin.”

Ceers-2112. The galaxy has been named Ceers-2112, in reference to the Cosmic Evolution Early Release Science Survey (CEERS), a survey of the distant universe carried out through JWST observations.

The galaxy, as we observe it, contains a stellar mass ten times less than that of the Milky Way, about 3.9 billion times the mass of our Sun. This agrees with what models that simulate the development and growth of galaxies estimate could to have had ours when only 2.1 billion years had passed since the big bang.

Redshift 3. We talk about the galaxy, “as we observe it” since its image is reaching us from such a distance that 11.7 billion years have had to pass. Since the universe is estimated to have 13,800, we are talking about a galaxy as it was in an era when the universe was extremely young.

It also means that this light emitted by Ceers-2112 has reached us “dilated”. The universe is constantly expanding and with it the wave frequency of the light that runs through it is “stretched.” The phenomenon is known as redshift. The greater the distance traveled, the greater the time and distance that occurred between the emission of the light and its arrival at the James Webb sensor.

In the case of Ceers-2112, the magnitude of this displacement is three, which astronomers equate with the 11.7 billion years that have passed.

The importance of a simple bar. What those responsible for the study highlight is not the mass but the shape of the galaxy, specifically the presence of the bar. Bars are present in many of the galaxies close to ours, but they are not present in more distant and therefore primitive (from our point of view) galaxies.

Galactic development models show these bars as a characteristic of the most evolved and complex galaxies. These structures are also linked to the appearance of stars like the Sun and planets like the Earth. That is what is surprising about this discovery.

A time machine at full capacity. The person responsible for this discovery has been an international team of astronomers in which researchers from the Astrobiology Center (CAB) of the CSIC have taken part. Researchers were analyzing data compiled by JWST when they came across this unique galaxy. The team recently presented details of their research in an article in the journal Nature.

The observation was made thanks to the telescope’s NIRCam instrument, the near-infrared camera. The James Webb is an instrument specifically designed for the observation of very distant objects, both for the precision of its telescope and for focusing on the infrared spectrum and thus controlling the shift to this color that the waves present.

“With JWST we have for the first time the technology and instrumentation necessary to study in detail the morphology of very distant galaxies. Investigating how galaxies acquire the structure that characterizes them today is essential to understanding the processes of formation and evolution,” said Cristina Cabello, from the Institute of Particle Physics and the Cosmos of the Complutense University of Madrid, in statements collected by Sinc.

A precocious universe. The JWST is providing surprises regarding the morphology of the early universe, similar to this last one. Thanks to Webb measurements we have observed galaxies that are too bright, or too mature, in very remote times.

So much so that some of these observations challenge the cosmological models that try to delve, from a theoretical level, into the universe as it was a few hundred million years after the “explosion” with which our cosmos began.

Image | Artist’s conception of the Milky Way. Nick Risinger / NASA-GSFC JWST Telescope, Adriana M. Gutierrez (CI Lab)