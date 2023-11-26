He space telescope James Webb of the NASA was born at the end of 2021 to offer us a more detailed view of the universe, but also to search for exoplanets and learn how the first galaxies and stars were formed.

And since its first captures published throughout 2022, it has not ceased to amaze us, and NASA has just unveiled a new and spectacular image of the Milky Way taken by the telescope James Webb.

This image of the Milky Way shows details of a region near the core of our galaxy, which is filled with a series of “unexplained structure” shapes, according to scientists.

The space telescope has managed to take a snapshot of Sagittarius C, a central region of the Milky Way, where stars are born and which is 300 light years from the black hole that makes up the central axis of our galaxy.

NASA

The image released by NASA contains around 500,000 stars plus a cluster of protostars emerging from dense, dark clouds of dust and gas.

This image also reveals ionized hydrogen emissions which are the product of massive stars that emit photons that ionize the surrounding hydrogen gas.

But scientists are baffled by this image due to the existence of a kind of needle-shaped structures that are distributed randomly throughout that ionized hydrogen.

“There has never been infrared data in this region with the level of resolution and sensitivity that we get with Webb, so we are seeing many features here for the first time,” says Samuel Crowe, principal investigator at the University of Virginia.

“Webb reveals an incredible amount of detail, allowing us to study star formation in this type of environment in a way that was not possible before,” he adds.