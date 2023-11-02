The doll will return to the big screen after the success of its first installment, which benefited from the debate on artificial intelligence.

This 2023 started with a powerful horror premiere thanks to M3GAN, the movie from Blumhouse directed by Gerard Johnstone and produced by James Wan, father of Saw and the Warren Files universe.

The film landed in theaters at the height of the debate on the use of artificial intelligence (AI), a recurring topic in the news throughout the year due to the strikes of screenwriters and actors in Hollywood and the use that many companies want to give it. to this technology.

Movies like The Creator or Mission: Impossible: Death Sentence – Part I, and series like Black Mirror, have also touched on the topic of AI from different perspectives, but M3GAN preceded them by months. With the film’s sequel, M3GAN 2.0, already announced by Universal, there is interest in how progress is developing.

Now that the writers’ strike has come to an end, Akela Cooper and James Wan have returned to work to shape the story that the M3GAN sequel will tell, where AI will once again be a central theme, even more than in the first.

M3GAN 2.0 will delve even deeper into AI conflicts

While chatting with Empire Magazine to promote Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, James Wan offered some details about the second M3GAN movie and how all the talk about artificial intelligence is contributing to the story.

“It’s still early days, but M3GAN is coming back in a big way. The first movie came at just the right time and we’ll definitely lean into that in the next one. We’re exploring the AI ​​universe even more.”

All the debate generated on social networks and even government organizations about AI is a good starting point for a sequel to M3GAN that, with its unique satirical touch, can take advantage of social concerns about this technology.

M3GAN 2.0 is scheduled to be released in theaters on January 17, 2025. However, the delays caused by the writers’ strike, which lasted 148 days, may delay its arrival in theaters.