The movie Aquaman 2 has everything against it, but we have to have hope in James Wan, since he is a great director.

Aquaman 2 will soon be released, a film that faces a considerable amount of criticism and skepticism for various reasons. From the controversial defamation trial centered on star Amber Heard to being the final installment in the DC Extended Universe. Therefore, James Wan finds himself under a critical microscope and faces a series of challenges on his path to box office success.

In a recent interview, James Wan spoke about the negativity surrounding the release of his second film about this DC Comics character. Because despite everything, he maintains his enthusiasm.

These are his words.

“I have been immersed in this film for four years and I am very excited that it is about to be released. In many ways, I think it’s even more exciting than the first. But it has been a long and exhausting process. “It is definitely the most challenging film I have ever worked on.” James Wann said.

When asked about the process of finishing Aquaman 2 amid the changes in the DC Universe, Wan made an interesting comparison: “It’s like living in a house that is being renovated as you move toward the completion of your work.”

“The most important thing I have learned from this experience is to filter out the negativity and focus on the film. Because that’s what will last: 20 years from now, no one will remember the noise. “Just the movie.”

What is it about?

Aquaman and the lost kingdom

Aquaman 2 will reintroduce us to Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) who now rules the oceans and acts as a father. But, the villain Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) is still looking for revenge and will make things very difficult for him when he gets a black triente. Therefore, the hero must seek help from someone unexpected, his brother Orm (Patrick Wilson), who was defeated in the first installment.

The cast also features Dolph Lundgren, Temuera Morrison, Nicole Kidman, Jani Zhao, Amber Heard, Vincent Regan, Randall Park and Pilou Asbæk.

Aquaman 2 will be released on December 22, 2023. Are you looking forward to seeing James Wan’s new film? Leave us your comments.