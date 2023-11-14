The intro was made by the two-time Superbike world champion and singer of the band Toseland, James Toseland, which talks about how his life was a wonderful mix of music and motorbikes, as well as the important role of music in his career as a record-breaking rider. The full video is available on the Cardo Systems YouTube channel.

“Taking the verse”, an exclusive video was made with Alice Cooper and Beasto Blanco bassist, Chuck Garric, who – during the demanding American tour – found the time to talk about his love for sound and two wheels .

In addition to reaching Cardo users and well-known musicians around the world, Cardo took the opportunity to use its platform to raise awareness and promote new artists who do not yet have a large following. By appealing to the #CardoFam through social media, the brand is supporting a number of creators, promoting them through the Cardo platform. Check out Cardo’s social channels to see them in action.

Dan Emodi, Marketing Manager at Cardo Systems, comments: “The roar of an engine. The sound of a friend’s voice. The beat of your favorite song. Sound is key. As motorcyclists ourselves and through our extensive customer research, we understand the importance of quality sound. This led us to partner with JBL and open our own sound laboratories, ‘Cardo Sound Labs’, in Germany.” Throughout the company’s journey, from introducing the first wireless Bluetooth device for motorcyclists to the market in 2004 to becoming a world leader in wireless communication systems for motorsports. “Making your ride exceptional” was the mission of Cardo Systems.

In 2018, Cardo achieved a world premiere by partnering with JBL, the leading audio brand of HARMAN. The collaboration was then extended for another five years in 2021. It was a pioneering partnership that kicked off a fantastic collaboration.

In 2022, Cardo opened ‘Cardo Sound Labs’, a full-scale research and development facility in Straubing, Germany, reinforcing the brand’s focus on high-quality audio and cutting-edge technology development. The facility positions Cardo as the only player in the industry with dedicated, fully-owned audio development capabilities. It is home to a veteran team of scientists with over 150 years of cumulative experience in automotive and consumer audio.

