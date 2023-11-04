The first project of the new DCU branded James Gunn e Peter Safranor Creature Commandoshas been postponed, as revealed by the animation studio working on the series.

As you know, Hollywood is experiencing a delicate period due to recent strikes which forced film and TV series productions to stop.

I know Screenwriters’ strikeafter several months, ended after the parties have reached an agreement, that of actors is moving forward and there is a risk that it could continue until early 2024.

Creature Commandos is not only one of the projects that are part of the film and television reboot of the DC universe, but will also be the product inaugurate this reboot.

Creature Commandos was scheduled for release in 2024 exclusively on the Max streaming service but, due to the aforementioned actors’ strike, it was postponed

As confirmed by Bobbypills, the animation studio that is working on Creature Commandos, the DCU animated series has been postponed from 2024 to 2025. According to the report, the first season it will consist of seven episodes of 22 minutes each.

This postponement is not a surprise given the aforementioned actors’ strike prevents the voice cast from participating in dubbing sessions of the aforementioned animated series.

This postponement will force Gunn and Safran to review the schedule of the entire DCUcreating a real domino effect that could cause the postponement of all projects announced so far.