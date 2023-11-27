DC Comics

Superman: Legacy (2025) has generated some concern among fans. But now James Gunn clarifies those small doubts generated.

James Gunn has responded to Superman: Legacy concerns. The president of DC Studios has addressed concerns about the number of characters appearing in the next Man of Steel movie. He has come to the fore after receiving a few comments on Instagram about the increase in characters in the film. One user suggested that the film had gone from a solo Clark Kent to more than 100 characters. To which the filmmaker responded by denying that excessive amount.

He director de Superman: Legacy He pointed out that “there are not more than 100 characters in the film.” James Gunn assured that the number of characters announced is not out of the ordinary for a production focused on a main character. In fact, he compared it to other films that have at least 10 characters confirmed and announced before their release in theaters.

One of the best casts in the history of the Man of Steel

Cinemascomics.com

Although several actors have been revealed for different roles in Superman: Legacy, James Gunn announced that there will be some more announcements soon. However, he noted that important roles in the Man of Tomorrow mythology have yet to be announced. This is the case of Jonathan and Martha Kent, Clark Kent’s adoptive parents. As well as some characters from the Daily Planet, Clark Kent’s workplace. And one of the most important symbolic elements in the history of Metropolis.

When asked about the possible inclusion of more colleagues from the Daily Planet en Superman: Legacy, James Gunn responded with an emoji of a smiling yellow face, maintaining the mystery and neither confirming nor denying the arrival of characters like Cat Grant or Steve Lombard to the story. Of course, it is going to be one of the most complete castings for a Man of Steel movie and with the most roles from the Kryptonian mythology in memory. A luxury for comics lovers!

Source: Instagram