The new Batman movie developed in James Gunn’s universe does not seem to be going well. It has certain internal script problems.

James Gunn has bad news about the Batman movie script. The director responsible for DC Studios, through a comment on social networks, shared discouraging news about the long-awaited Bat-Man movie. We are talking about The Brave and the Bold project. When asked by a fan about a possible casting announcement, the filmmaker revealed that there will be no such announcement soon. After all, the film’s script has not even begun to be written.

This news about James Gunn’s Batman movie has fallen like a bucket of cold water for fans, since the film is one of the most anticipated projects in the DC Comics Cinematographic Universe. The fact that the script is not ready suggests that the film will not see the light of day until at least 2026.

Bat-Man’s future as patriarch of the Batfamily

On the other hand, James Gunn’s statements indicate that The casting process, including the role of Batman, could be on hold until the script is finalized.. This situation means that the expectations of seeing the new Bat-Man in the first DCU projects are minimal. These revelations add to a previous update Gunn made in August, when strikes by writers and actors were already affecting the film’s production.

So, we will have to wait to see the new Batman in the movies. A Bat Man who will probably be very transgressive and breaking with pre-established canons. After all, we have never had him as a familiar figure. At least, in the movies. In The Brave and the Bold, James Gunn will place him as the father figure of Damian Wayne, his son, who will presumably wear Robin’s mantle. And it will surely give a lot to talk about among viewers.

Source: Instagram