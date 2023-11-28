Between rumors and alleged leaks, James Gunn has given clues on how to discover the true cast of the new DC universe without falling into traps

At the heart of the ever-changing DC universe, James Gunn, co-president of DC Studios, deploys his layer of wisdom to guide us through a maze of casting rumors. With the launch of “Superman: Legacy” As a starting point, Gunn’s ambitious plan promises to reshape the DCU, but How do you know when speculation is more than just gossip?

Fans of this universe are on the edge of their seats, anticipating the beginning of an era with “Superman: Legacy”. But that is not all. Gunn and his team have prepared a cinematic feast with titles like “The Authority”, “The Brave and the Bold”, “Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow”, “Swamp Thing” and more. In television, we are not far behind, with projects like “Creature Commandos”, “Waller”, “Lanterns”, “Paradise Lost”, “Booster Gold” and the second season of “Peacemaker”.

The secret to decoding casting rumors

James Gunn, in a recent reveal on Threads, shared a key tip: “We will never assign roles without scripts”. This means that unless a project has a confirmed screenwriter, casting rumors are probably false. Although there are exceptions, such as “Swamp Thing” (with James Mangold), “Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow” (written by Ana Nogueira) and “Waller” (under the direction of Christal Henry & Jeremy Carver)In most cases, rumors are just that, rumors.

The nascent cinematographic universe already has names like David Corenswet como Superman, Nathan Fillion como Green Lantern, and other actors who will give life to iconic characters. Besides, Xolo Maridueña as Blue Beetle, John Cena as Peacemaker and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller They will make the jump to the new universe.

The wait will surely be worth it.

“Superman: Legacy”, scheduled for July 11, 2025, marks the beginning of Gunn’s reboot of this universe. Fans face a long two-year wait, full of expectations and questions. Will Gunn’s vision succeed? Was it necessary to reboot the DCU, or should Warner Bros. Discovery have tried to fix the DCEU?

As we prepare for the arrival of “Superman: Legacy” and the deployment of the new DCU, fans are divided between excitement and uncertainty. Gunn, as helmsman of this ship, is tasked with navigating the waves of expectations and the pitfalls of rumors. Only time will tell if his vision succeeds in elevating the DCU to new heights or if he remains trapped in the superhero labyrinth.

The anticipation around the new DCU under the direction of James Gunn intensifies with each confirmed casting announcement, transforming rumors into exciting realities. Among those confirmed, David Corenswet emerges as Superman in “Superman: Legacy”, a role that promises to revitalize the iconic character with new vision and energy. The casting of him is significant, as Superman has historically been a mainstay in the DC universe, and Corenswet’s performance is meant to set the tone for the future of the DCU.

Nathan Fillionknown for his charisma and knack for memorable characters, has been chosen as Green Lantern, suggesting a fresh and possibly lighter interpretation of the character compared to previous portrayals. The choice of Fillion is intriguing, given his previous experience in the superhero genre and his ability to balance action with a touch of humor.

Isabela Mercedwho will play Hawkgirl, promises to bring a mix of strength and vulnerability to the character. Her youth and energy can offer a fresh perspective to Hawkgirl, a character known for her fierce determination and complex history.

Edi Gathegi, as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan, as Metamorpho, complete this list of emerging stars. Gathegi, with his commanding presence and versatility, is a perfect choice for the gifted Mr. Terrific. Carrigan, on the other hand, known for his transformational abilities, is ideal for the role of Metamorpho, a character whose changing nature requires dynamic and nuanced acting.

These casting confirmations underscore the Gunn’s vision for a renewed and diverse DCU, full of potential for new narratives and exciting depictions of classic characters. These actors not only bring talent but also a new vision to their respective characters, ushering in a new era for the DCU.