Before the new Superman: Legacy movie, James Gunn continues to respond to fans’ concerns.

Since James Gunn arrived to create a new DC universe, everything has been out of place. What was previously thought to be canon, now turns out not to be, such as his Suicide Squad movie. Of course, one of the great films that will arrive for this universe is Superman: Legacy, which is expected to be the true beginning of his new universepeople are especially excited about the film, but are also cautious due to the many characters the director wants to implement.

This has been a cause of concern for some followers, since they believe that putting so many heroes in the Superman movie might not give it the prominence it deserves. Given this, the director has not hesitated to give his opinion and to do so he has done so with a somewhat curious comparison, more specifically with a comedy that has become a cinema classic over the years. Virgin at 40.

James Gunn doesn’t think the number of characters is a problem

This has happened through their official Threads account, so if you want to take a look, here is the link. The concern of the spectators comes because the film Superman: Legacy will feature Hawkgirl, Metamorpho and Green Lantern among othersOf course, people want to see the new Superman on screen and they don’t think it’s very good that other characters can take away his prominence.

I don’t understand this fear. There are fewer characters than in The 40 Year Old Virgin. Do you think Steve Carell had enough time?

As you have seen, James Gunn has used the legendary film The 40 Year Old Virgin to explain that He is not concerned about the number of characters the film has and, apparently, emphasizes that Superman will have as much time as necessary on screen. We will see how this evolves, what is clear is that the comment has been made with a really curious comparison that has raised more than one laugh.

Superman: Legacy will be the first major film in the new DC Universe, There are already a few films and series that will set the direction of the universe where James Gunn wants to go. However, as we tell you, Clark Kent’s is supposed to be the highlight to welcome many things that we will see in the coming years. Remember that DC is in low hours, so the complete reboot of his universe could be a turning point.

