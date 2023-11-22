Warner Bros. Pictures

Superman: Legacy is moving forward at a dizzying pace. And it seems that James Gunn does not stop confirming actors in the cast of the DC reboot.

James Gunn continues to confirm actors for Superman: Legacy. The filmmaker continues to add names for the next film in the DC Universe. On this occasion, Portuguese actress Sara Sampaio joins the cast to play Eve Teschmacher, a crucial role related to Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult). Teschmacher, known for being Lex Luthor’s assistant turned love interest, and sometimes showing interest in the Man of Steel, has previously been played by Valerie Perrine and Andrea Brooks in different adaptations of the DC Comics character.

Sara Sampaio, renowned Victoria’s Secret model and Giorgio Armani beauty ambassador, entered the acting world in 2017 with The Clapper and more recently participated in the thriller Crisis (2021) and the romantic comedy At Midnight (2023). But his addition to Superman: Legacy with James Gunn marks a big step in his career. There he will share the screen with Nicholas Hoult, confirmed to play Lex Luthor. However, Nicholas Hoult, who has been attached to the role for a while, recently appeared in the film Renfield alongside Nicholas Cage.

Many new characters confirmed!

In addition to Sara Sampaio and Nicholas Hoult, the Superman: Legacy cast has recently expanded. He has done it with Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen and María Gabriela De Faría as the villain Angela Spica, known as The Engineer. The film directed by James Gunn is generating great expectation among DC Comics fans, as it is emerging as a new vision in the DC Cinematographic Universe.

James Gunn, recognized for his work on Guardians of the Galaxy within Marvel Studios, seems to be shaping a great cast with talented actors. And very consolidated in the entertainment industry. We’ll see what ends up happening. Of course, the casting de Superman: Legacy He is doing things very well.

