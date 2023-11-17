As Marvel Studios attempts to save the future of the MCU with a massive restructuring of its franchise, James Gunn He continues with dedication and effort to revitalize DC Studios after the Snyderverse disaster, and is immersed in his most important production to date: Superman: Legacy.

Now, after having confirmed the new Clark Kent and Lois Lane, Gunn has finally found the first member of The Authority. Through Deadline, we have learned that the Venezuelan actress María Gabriela De Faría will play Angela Spica, better known as The Engineer.

The superheroine will be one of the leaders of The Authority, a group of superheroes who, although they seek to stop the villains, do so in an unethical way. Spica is the second version of The Engineer, joining the team after the death of his predecessor following the events of Stormwatchthe prelude to Authority.

Superman: Legacy It will begin production in the spring of 2024, and its release date, despite the actors’ strike, has not changed from its original date: July 11, 2025. It will be the first Gods and Monsters film, the macro project of James Gunn that will start in 2024 with Waller y Creature Commandos.

