The director of the new Superman movie has reassured fans that it will arrive on the scheduled release date.

It has been a true tsunami, since it was announced that the actors’ strike had finally ended after the union and the studios reached a satisfactory agreement for both parties, there has not been a day in which there was not The release date of a new project has been announced. And this Sunday it’s time to talk about Superman Legacy of James Gunn.

Well, although these months of hiatus have affected the filming and release dates of many films and series, it seems that they have not made a dent in Gunn’s personal project, as he himself confirmed on Twitter, where he assured that Superman Legacy It maintains its arrival in theaters around the world on July 11, 2025.

“Thanks to the efforts of our talented team, who never lost faith during the strikes longest in Hollywood history, who never stopped stepping on the accelerator pedal, and have always rowed forward creating the most wonderful characters and designs I have seen in my career. “Superman Legacy will arrive on its original release date of July 11, 2025.”

As Gunn has made clear in the tweet, Superman Legacy has not really broken the strike rules, since The work that has been done to make the film go ahead has not included either the scriptwriters or the actors. of the same, but they have focused on more production aspects such as the design of the characters or the sets.

Will there be new character announcements?

Although many might think that the cast of the new Superman movie is more than complete, a few months ago, in the hardest moments of the strike, James Gun gave new clues about the film to the most eager fans.

“There will be part filmed in New York and the rest of the film in other locations from all over the world,” said Gunn, who also responded with a brief “yes” to a fan’s question about whether there were going to be more Superman Legacy announcements after the end of the strikes. Well, we’re waiting, James.