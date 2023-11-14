Despite the Hollywood strikes, James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy film continues to maintain its planned dates.

The Man of Steel will soon be back in action! After the long wait and strikes that kept DC fans in suspense, James Gunn, the mastermind behind Superman: Legacy, has finally revealed the official release date for the long-awaited film.

This is what he revealed on his social networks:

“Thanks to the efforts of our talented team, who never lost faith during the longest strikes in Hollywood history and who never let their foot off the pedal, they continued to push forward and create the most amazing character designs and sets I have ever seen. “Throughout its entire run, Superman: Legacy will have its originally planned release date of July 11, 2025.”

There is a lot at stake with this film.

After an irregular period with the DC Comics films, a new reboot will now arrive that will be under the supervision of James Gunn. Therefore, the box office success of Superman: Legacy is critical for the future of all these characters, as he now has the mission of hooking a wider audience so that he can face the competition. Especially now that Marvel is beginning to have some signs of exhaustion of its formula.

DC Comics

The cast includes David Corenswet as Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.

Although much of the main cast has already been confirmed, the role of Lex Luthor still remains in the shadows, so it will be interesting to know which actor will be chosen to play the beloved DC Comics villain.

