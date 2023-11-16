The Terminator franchise is made up of six films (so far), even though James Cameron only directed the first two for good reason.

If we talk about science fiction cinema, it is a fact that Terminator occupies a prominent place. The first film in the saga dates back to 1984, when an inexperienced James Cameron (he had only participated in one film, Piranha II) demonstrated his great talent as a director.

Orion Pictures executives were left speechless. With Terminator, James Cameron not only did it set a box office hit (it raised 38 million in the USA alone, with a budget of 6), but also a new film franchise.

It would not be until 1991, when the director outdid himself, making it the most expensive film of all time until then. Terminator 2: Judgment Day was an unprecedented success.

After dismissing this science fiction masterpiece (with Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton and Edward Fulong shining in their roles), Cameron’s next was Daring Lies.

From there he would jump to Titanic, another global success with Leonardo DiCaprio, and his next step would be Avatar, a revolution for the 3D concept in cinema. His latest film is Avatar: The Sense of Water (2022).

Terminator 2 was going to be the highlight

The franchise has up to six films. The first was released in 1984, and the last, four years ago, in 2019. Many wonder why James Cameron has only directed the first two installments of the saga.

After Terminator, James Cameron decided to use his experience in action films (after the extraordinary Aliens) with a sequel, which would be much more spectacular.

In 1991, Terminator 2 would break all records. With a budget of 100 million (the most expensive production to date), raised nearly 500 million dollars worldwide.

It was obvious that Carolco executives They wanted a third installment of Terminator. However, James Cameron’s intentions were very different, as he said in a documentary about the saga:

Kristanna Loken as TX in Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003)

”I have no idea where a third movie would go, although I’m sure I would come up with something if I thought about it for a while, but I’m not really interested in doing that. Terminator 2 brings the story full circle and is the end. And I think ending it at this point is a good idea.”

Of course, Carolco Pictures did not think the same, and they shaped a third installment that did not have Cameron’s support. It would be released in 2003under the name Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines.

Despite not having James Cameron, Terminator 3 had Arnold Schwarzenegger as a big draw, and it was a huge box office success. The saga would continue with the prequel Terminator Salvation, released in 2009.

In 2015 Terminator: Genesis would arrive, which had Emilia Clarke (Daenerys in Game of Thrones) as the big star of the show. Finally, in 2019, James Cameron would return to produce the sixth installmentTerminator: Dark Fate, in which Linda Hamilton returned.

Of course, Terminator 2 was a turning point for action and science fiction cinema, and perhaps it would have been the best ending for James Cameron's saga. But you already know: the goose that laid the golden eggs had to be exploited.