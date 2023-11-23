The acclaimed American director Christopher Nolan he will not be entrusted with the twenty-sixth chapter of the film franchise James Bonddespite numerous rumor circulated in the last period. The director has denied the rumors in this regard, replying to a journalist: “unfortunately no – the rumors are not true”.

The statement was reported in a video available on the Associated Press YouTube channel. The question was asked during a speech in the presence of the press in which Nolan participated on the occasion of the release in home video by Oppenheimer, his last film.

Oppenheimer is considered by most critics to be one of the director’s best works, so much so that it is one of the films which, according to commentators, has the greatest chance of being nominated for the Oscar Award 2024.

This indiscretion had begun to emerge after Oppenheimer’s enormous success, supported by some sources which reported how Nolan had started a discussion in that sense with the production of the James Bond franchise, regarding ben three films.

Although Nolan could do an excellent job – as the public and critics were also able to see for another franchise, namely that of Batman for which Nolan directed the Dark Knight Trilogy – the director himself admitted that to direct the new James Bond the production should undergo certain conditions. Nolan, in particular, would like to total control also on the writing and casting phase.