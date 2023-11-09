Tonight the sixteenth Adolf Horn Award was presented to Luis César Durán Hernández from the company Thematics Brands of Mexico.

During his speech, the young entrepreneur thanked his family, his collaborators and the young businessmen for the distinction.

The other finalists were Carlos Alberto Ousset Orozco, with his company OV lighting; Christian Eduardo Valeriano Contreras, Solar Agrosolutions; Sergio Leopoldo Manrique Beltrán, from Vidar comprehensive construction solutions, and Miriam Leticia Sánchez Orozco, by Blue Mexico.

These young entrepreneurs work in different areas ranging from innovation, technology, social and environmental commitment and generation of experiences, technology and construction. The presentation of the Adolf Horn Prize, which for its 2023 edition had the motto “The future is now”, took place at the Cabañas Cultural Institute, where young entrepreneurs, businessmen and authorities from the three levels of government gathered.

Thematics Brands of Mexico is a firm that creates immersive experiences applied to different sectors: government, restaurants, entertainment and culture, which fuses the latest in immersive technology and special effects with an emotional, theatrical and marketing intervention. that together form experiences that leave a mark on those who live them, in addition to being active promoters of the democratization of this type of experiences in order to sow a technological seed of new possibilities in children and young people as a possible area of ​​professional development for their future.

Businessman René A. Calderón Bujdud, sponsor of the Adolf Horn Award, called on businessmen to continue working to consolidate the Jalisco Business Model.

During his speech at the award ceremony, the president of the Recal company asked the business community to be supportive despite the different opinions on the country’s problems and how to solve them, to respect and defend each other.

“That no one can say that the worst enemy of a businessman is another businessman, to compete with loyalty; to continue building a united sector, with moral stature to be respected and taken into account by the different actors that make up our society, including our rulers, regardless of their color or political platform,” he said during his speech at the Hospicio Cabañas. .

He added that governments need good companies and companies need good governments, and that Jalisco is a good example of working together.

“In the meetings between ourselves, no one uses what is done in other states as a model to follow as a union. Here on this earth we must create our own image of success.”

“Let us continue working to consolidate the “Jalisco Business Model” and let others, if they want, follow in our footsteps.”

René A. Calderón is a Civil Engineer from the UAG and has a Diploma in Senior Business Management from IPADE.

He began his professional activity in the steel structures industry as a part-time draftsman in 1974 in a small structural workshop in Guadalajara.

It is focused on the permanent development of the companies that make up Recal (Recal Structures and Recal Aceros); It currently has more than 3 thousand direct collaborators.

Recal Structures is the absolute leader in Latin America and has the largest manufacturing plant for high-specification steel structures on the American continent, with participation in large-scale projects in 8 countries including the United States and Canada.

