Jacob Elordi, the star of Euphoria, has surprised with his words, as he claims that he did not want to participate in the auditions for Superman: Legacy. The Man of Steel is one of the most famous comic book characters, which is why James Gunn and Warner Bros. have high hopes for this movie. Which caused there to be many actors who wanted the role, which in the end fell to David Corenswet.

In a revealing interview with GQ, Jacob Elordi made it clear that, despite his admiration for The Dark Knight stars Christian Bale and Heath Ledger, he has no interest in joining the superhero universe. When asked directly if he could imagine himself in a superhero movie, Jacob Elordi responded with a resounding “Not particularly, no.”

Elaborating on his perspective, Jacob Elordi explained, “I’ve always been told to give a complete answer or my agent will be mad at me. Anything can happen! And obviously anything can happen, but at this stage in my life, I don’t see myself having any interest in that. I like to do what I would see, and it makes me very uneasy to watch those movies. And then there’s: We’re supposed to end it with: Never say never!”

“Well, they asked me to read for Superman. That was immediately: No, thank you. That is too much. “That’s too dark for me.”

This puzzling comment raises questions about the direction James Gunn might be taking with the iconic character. Since they will supposedly make a version very different from Zack Snyder’s dark tone.

The film is scheduled to hit theaters on July 11, 2025 and features an all-star cast including David Corenswet as Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

While Jacob Elordi will return in the third season of HBO Max’s Euphoria.

