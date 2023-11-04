The Euphoria actor took his role as the King of Rock in Sofia Coppola’s new film very seriously.

Although in Sofia Coppola’s new film about Elvis Presley and his relationship with his wife, Priscilla Presleythe last years of the King of Rock and his physical and mental decline are not shown, the actor Jacob Elordi wanted to fully immerse himself in his role and acquired one of the singer’s less healthy habits.

And this is what the performer confessed in an interview with Entertainment Weekly in which its director, Coppola, revealed one of the Memphis singer’s most unknown tastes. ““Priscilla told us that Elvis loved very burnt bacon.”to which Elordi added, “on average, I used to eat half a kilo of bacon every day.”

A diet that according to him is not very noticeable because of his height, ““It’s not seen in the movie because I’m very tall but it’s the most I’ve ever weighed.”acknowledged Elordi, who made headlines a few weeks ago for another of his particular ways of preparing his character for the Priscilla film.

“The most I knew about Elvis was that his music appeared in the movie Lilo & Stitch“, Elordi himself confessed during a television program in which he surprised everyone, especially because it has been just a year since Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis film was released, which even caused its protagonist, Austin Bulter, to undergo a change in his voice.

Why Sofia Coppola chose Jacob Elordi

Although many might believe that the reason for choosing Jacob Elordi as her Elvis could have been given by the actor’s popularity in the HBO Max series, Euphoria, director Sofia Coppola has acknowledged that it was other details that attracted her. of the interpreter. “He is very sweet and humble,” admitted the director.

“I thought no one was going to look like Elvis but Jacob has the same magnetism. He is so charismatic that he makes all the girls go crazy around him, so I knew immediately that he had to be the one to play him,” confessed the director of Priscilla.