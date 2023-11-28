Jack Ma’s life over the past two years has not been a bed of roses. After delivering the most expensive speech in history, the Chinese authorities had their ups and downs with the founder of the Alibaba empire and forced his exile for more than a year.

Although his financial activity has remained on hold following the blockage of his operations at the helm of Alibaba and the IPO of Ant Group, Jack Ma has not been idle during these two years, and has dedicated his time of business exile to enjoy fruits, vegetablesand everything related to its cultivation.

His return to public life was discreet. He first as a professor in Hong Kong, where he became interested in agrotechnology and crop optimization. To obtain first-hand experience in the matter, the millionaire traveled to the main fruit and vegetable producing countries in the world: Spain, the Netherlands, Japan and Thailand where he learned sustainable cultivation and food production techniques.

Jack Ma starts his new empire

With all the knowledge about food cultivation, Jack Ma only had to found a company with which to take advantage of everything he had learned. According to CNN, that company is called Hangzhou Ma’s Kitchen Food, paying tribute to the hometown of the Chinese e-commerce magnate.

The media mentions Chinese public records dated last Wednesday with which the millionaire founder of AliExpress would have founded this startup dedicated to the sale of pre-packaged foods, imports, exports and the sale of edible agricultural products.

Chen Wei, Jack Ma’s former assistant, published on WeChat Moments that the millionaire’s new company will not be dedicated to creating ready-made dishesso everything indicates that the company’s objective will focus on the cultivation and distribution of fresh food, although after the pandemic the ready-made meals industry became a thriving market.





Estimation of profits in the prepared meals sector in China. Source: Statista.com

In this record, the company Hangzhou Dajingtou No 22 Arts and Culture appears as the exclusive owner of the new startup, in which Jack Ma controls 99.9% of its participation. According to South China Morning Post sources, the 59-year-old Chinese millionaire has invested 10 million yuan ($1.4 million at the exchange rate) in his new business venture and plans to sell part of his Alibaba shares to invest in his new company. of feeding.

Jack Ma has placed two men of his utmost confidence on the board of directors of the new company: Jason Pau and Xu Shi, who until now held management positions at the head of the Jack Ma Foundation that the millionaire uses to manage his donations.

Ma resigned from his position as president of Alibaba in 2019 after the pressure received by the Chinese authorities, but he still retains a good part of his fortune, which Forbes estimates at $24.9 billion. The company is currently immersed in a profound internal restructuring aimed at dividing it into six business units. With these measures, the Chinese government seeks to reduce the company’s financial muscle and with it its power of pressure on the executive.

Image | Pexels (Ian Turnell)