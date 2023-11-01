Iveco, in the quarter revenues at 2.8 billion and net profit at 84 million

Iveco group closes the first nine months of the year with a utile netto adjusted equal to 303 million euros and adjusted Ebit equal to 676 million euros. THE revenues consolidated sales are equal to 11.3 billion euros (up 14% year on year). In the third quarter, revenues amounted to 3.8 billion (+7%), the adjusted EBIT was 213 million (up 112 million) and the adjusted net profit was 84 million.

”The consistent management throughout the third trimester – says Grite Marx, Chief Executive Officer- is clearly reflected in our numbers: revenues at 3.8 billion euros, up 7% year-on-year, and adjusted EBIT at 213 million euros, up 112 million euros. Despite the majority part of the stock of vehicles with us and with the network has already received confirmed orders from end customers, we have slowed down the delivery of new vehicles to the network after experiencing rather long delivery times, linked to the production capacity of numerous bodybuilders across Europe” .

The manager explains that this ”led to a fairly high level of inventory of finished products – and liquidity absorption at Group level – which we will dispose of during the fourth quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2024. Furthermore, in a couple of weeks we will launch our complete range of Model Year 2024 vans and industrial vehicles, with the best engines in the category and our brand new XC13 combustion engine. Achieving this milestone will provide the targeted impetus to keep pace with our growth strategy, which we will present in greater detail for each business unit during our next Capital Markets Day on March 14, 2024.”

In a note it is underlined that Iveco Group closed the third quarter with ccontinuous improvements in profitability in all segments ”thanks to better prices. Consolidated adjusted EBIT margin increased 280 basis points to 5.7% and Industrial Activities adjusted EBIT margin increased 310 basis points to 4.9%. Iveco Group is on track to reduce order levels on a healthier basis, preparing for the opening of orders for Model Year 2024, with 25 weeks of production already sold for light commercial vehicles (“LCVs”) and approximately 20 weeks for both medium and heavy vehicles (“M&H”).

As a consequence of this activity, the order to revenue ratio for industrial vehicles globally is 0.73 as of the end of Q3 2023. Deliveries of industrial vehicles and buses decreased by 8% on a global basis, with only Europe stable compared to the third quarter of 2022 (with medium and heavy vehicles growing by 13% and buses growing by 18%, offset by fewer deliveries for light vehicles compared to the same period of the previous year). Powertrain’s positive trajectory in terms of adjusted EBIT margin growth continues uninterrupted.

Iveco, revised its 2023 financial prospects upwards

Also, Iveco Group revises its financial outlook upwards again for the whole of 2023 ”based on solid third quarter performance, current industry outlook, an evolving portfolio and no signs of unusual levels of order cancellations”. It emerges from the accompanying note to the accounts approved by the Board of Directors. these are the forecasts: Consolidated adjusted EBIT up, between 870 and 900 million euros (previous financial perspectives: between 750 and 800 million euros); Industrial Net Revenues up, up 8% to 9% over 2022 (previous financial outlook: up 5% to 8% over 2022).

Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities up, between 770 and 800 million euros (previous financial outlook: rising between 650 and 700 million euros); General, administrative and selling expenses of Industrial Activities confirmed at approximately 6% of net revenues; Net liquidity of Industrial Activities confirmed at approximately 2.0 billion euros, including share repurchases and extraordinary transactions already communicated; Investments in Industrial Activities up approximately 20% compared to 2022 (previous financial outlook: up approximately 15% compared to 2022).

