Ahmet and Ömer’s relationship is not at its best. Ahemt was willing to buy young Yilmaz and his sisters a house so that they would stop living in the chicken coop and he was also going to recognize him as his son, but now everything could change.

Ahmet and his family will appear at the hospital where Sarp has been admitted after the accident and Mr. Yilmaz will tell his son, influenced by his family, he will believe that Ömer is responsible.

Therefore, he will tell him that if he is forced to choose, he chooses Sarp…a ​​decision that will leave young Yilmaz very sad and disappointed. He thought the father-son bond they were forming was real.

Will Ahmet tear up the papers where he was going to recognize Ömer as his son? Don’t miss a new episode of Brothers to find out!