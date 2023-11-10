As time goes.

Since joining Axel Springer, first through Business Insider Spain and later collaborating with Computer Hoy, I have tried countless devices of all kinds.

From top-of-the-range phones like the Xiaomi 13T Pro, the Samsung Galaxy S23, the realme GT 2 Pro or the Huawei P50 Pro, to give a few examples, to innovative devices like the foldable Fold4 or the Samsung Flip4, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 or brave and daring like that 2-in-1 smartwatch with headphones that Huawei came up with at the beginning of the year with the Watch Buds.

Products more related to the Internet of Things have also passed through my hands, such as a Cosori air fryer that has solved my life on more than one occasion, robot vacuum cleaners such as the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra, or even vacuum cleaners with intelligence artificial, for a much more efficient cleaning process, like the Samsung Bespoke Jet AI.

In addition, I have had in my hands countless bracelets or quantifier watches, such as the recent Honor Watch 4, the wonderful Huawei Watch Ultimate, capable of rivaling Apple without any problems, to give a couple of examples.

In the multimedia field I have also really enjoyed headphones such as the Sony WH-1000XM5, the fabulous Samsung S95C Smart TV, one of the best of the year, or the curious Sound Tower MX-ST50B, among others. many things.

And to top things off and practically leave no spectrum of technology uncovered, I have had the Steam Deck, the Valve portable computer console, the Xbox Series X, ultralight laptops like the LG Gram SuperSlim and much more.

And these These are just a few examples of everything I have tried in recent years..

With all this list of devices that seems more like a list of technological vanities on my part, what I mainly want to tell you is that Practically the latest in the sector has passed through my hands and I already have a lot of experience behind me.

In my more than 6 years writing about technology More than 200 technological products of all kinds have passed through my hands.: mobile phones, headphones, computers, smart watches, home automation products and much more.

However, there is one that stands above the rest and that, without a doubt, It is the only device that I cannot live without today.

Curiosity? I’ll solve it for you: the Sony WH-1000XM5.

Yes, headphones are placed above everything else, but they are headphones.

It is also true that I am an inveterate music lover and Being able to enjoy my favorite songs as they deserve, is an absolute plusbut they don’t just stop at that.

Count on absolutely miraculous noise cancellation that can help you concentrate when you are teleworking, multipoint connection so that the audio channel changes from one device to another depending on where the signal is coming from, a modern and refined design that is frankly comfortable and that you can wear for hours without feeling any discomfort

In addition, they are truly versatile headphones that you can use in practically any scenario and a price that, although it may sound bulky at first, Once you try them for a few weeks, you won’t want anything else.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily or exactly coincide with the position of Axel Springer or Computer Hoy.