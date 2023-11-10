Notice– This post contains mentions and details about Invincible Season 1.

I recently watched Season 1 of the Invincible series. Yes, I know, I’m years late, although not as late as Metal Gear. This time I have a justification: several people encouraged me a lot at the time to see it because “if you like it The Boysthis one is going to blow your mind.” And the more I insist on something, the longer it takes me to do it. Luckily the GTA VI announcement doesn’t depend on me.

The thing is, I watched Season 1 of Invincible in a single session and needless to say, I loved it to stratospheric levels. And I want to confess: I am on the side of Omni-Man and the Viltrumites. In the same way that in Little Warriors he went with the Elite Commandos and in The Boys I almost finished with Patriota… but Carnicero’s bad ass captivated me. He is not a saint either!

If I was already excited for Season 1, the premiere of Season 2 and the arrival of Omni-Man in Mortal Kombat 1 has not helped me calm down. Have you seen the Viltrumite’s combos, animations and fatalites? How can you not jump with excitement in your chair!

Invincible, Omni-Man and wanting to be a villain in a video game

The thing is this: I want to play something that allows me to be a savage like Omni-Man and the ideal would be a video game that lets me be the genuine villain. Imagine a Far Cry being the bad guy. If we are already madmen like the heroes, I don’t even want to think what you would do as villains. Discarded idea, because Ubisoft is now involved with the giant Smurfs.

You would be surprised by the number of video games that allow us to be true savages without morals: MadWorld y Shadow of Rome (Thanks, Juan!), two clear examples that could satisfy the desire for violence that Omni-Man has given me. Surely many of you have in mind Mortal Kombatbut I ended up finding an escape route in Robocop: Rogue City.





What does Omni-Man and Robocop have to do with it? Well, more than you imagine: both want to impose order and justice, and they use the path of violence on most occasions. Furthermore, both appear in Mortal Kombat. The only difference is that the Viltrumite cuts you in two before launching you into space and the robot puts 50 bullets in your body with the Auto 9 before dying.

I already told you in the Robocop: Rogue City review that I couldn’t finish the game due to a bug, but the developers released an update that fixed the problem right after publishing the article. I have continued playing it on my own (I maintain my opinion of the game), imposing democracy and justice in equal parts with the pull of the trigger with my Auto 9. And as an added bonus, I will say that I have it equipped with three abilities that eliminate the need to charge, fragment the bullets when shooting and increases the gore.

When will we be the real bad guys?

All this violence has made me question again why there aren’t more games that genuinely allow us to be the villains. Not heroes who do villainous things or antiheroes who play tricks on morality like Joel Miller and Arthur Morgan. That ethical tightrope thing is great and we’ve all had fun with The Last of Us and Red Dead Redemption 2, but it’s not what I’m looking for.

The typical ones don’t work for me either: Spec Ops: The Line, Shadow of the Colossus and Prototype because in all of them there are ambiguities and we don’t play as actively villains. Fallout 4, Skyrim or Starfield is much less valuable because Bethesda always ends up putting limitations… although there are very interesting mods for these purposes.

On the contrary, the DLCs of Far Cry 6 dedicated to Vaas Montenegro, Joseph Seed and Pagan Min were a great experiment in this regard. Other good examples are Maneater, Carrion and Star Wars: The Force Unleashed. And maybe GTA V, although it doesn’t quite convince me. Yes, Maneater does, because very early on we went from killing people and animals out of necessity to doing it for pure pleasure.

I think that Ubisoft (Far Cry) y Bethesda (Wolfenstein) are the companies that have it easiest when it comes to developing a video game that puts us in the shoes of a genuine villain, that balances shady/dramatic moments well with humor and that offers very badass action in the style of Anger Foot, High On Life or Far Cry themselves. What do you think about it? Would you like a video game of this style? Although the most important thing of all was to tell you that I loved Invincible. I recommend it to you!

