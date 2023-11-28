Berk is increasingly closer to his friends after a time away from them. The young man distanced himself from them and especially from Doruk, when he blamed the person who had always been his best friend for the death of his father.

Now that he has reconciled with Aybike, Berk has realized that he misses them a lot and reaches out to them again. The young man is with them in the apartment now shared by Doruk, Tolga and her recent wife Zehra, whom he has married to avoid being forced to marry a man for money, when suddenly chaos breaks out.

Zehra’s brother, the young woman’s ex-fiancé and other men arrive at Tolga and Doruk’s house looking for a fight and…the girl! They are left speechless when they discover that Zehra has married Tolga. A fight then begins in which our boys end up winning. They are the best!

After the fight, everyone heals their wounds from the blows and discusses the play when Berk thanks Doruk for defending him. The young man follows his speech and, gathering courage, tells Akif’s son that he knows that he was not to blame for anything and asks for forgiveness for everything that happened: “I have missed you.” The two friends smoke the peace pipe and reconcile with a big hug.

