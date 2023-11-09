More than a century old, Danone has become the most important yogurt company of our country. One whose birth had its origin in the exodus (and exile) of its founders through several countries to end up residing for a time in Spain. One that embraced the traditional for decades to now want to be a leader in an incipient sector: food technology.

A few days ago I went to the Danone facilities in the Madrid town of Tres Cantos. As soon as I set foot in the complex, I was struck by the fact that practically all the staff walking through the hallways were chemical and food engineers doing experiments in laboratories. The industrial chain factory with workers that awaited me was nowhere to be found.

Instead, there was QR codes to access practically all areas and the white walls of the center looked like something out of a science fiction movie. After putting on a PPE protection suit, including glasses, we began a curious technological journey.

We were at Sitex, the International Technological Innovation Center of the French multinational, which has a plant dedicated to the research and development of dairy and plant-based products. Danone has based part of its success on an intergenerational strategy, targeting its products (nutrition, dairy, milk, water) at all ages that a person goes through. An ambitious idea that forces us to study human beings through clinical analysis.

To this end, Danone’s research network in food health is very extensive: the company has more than 1,700 scientists and experts and 55 local R&D delegations. Added to all this are two large international research centers in Utrecht (Netherlands) and Paris – Saclay (France), and collaboration initiatives and alliances with the best universities and research centers in the world in Belgium, the United States, Evian, Shanghai and Singapore.





In the 95,539 m2 of Sitex alone, 50,000 analyzes from all over the world are reviewed each year. “We are a unique center not only for Danone, but also within the food industry due to the ability to promote and test technological innovations in dairy and plant-based products from a single place,” explained Spanish engineer Elena Vela, director of the center.

Let us remember that, according to the latest Food Consumption Report in Spain, 41% of citizens are flexitarian because they eat meat less than six times a week and, although they do not restrict the intake of products of animal origin, their consumption of meat products is lower than that of the population average. Furthermore, 60% of consumers have already introduced plant-based alternatives to dairy in their diet and 98% combine them with dairy products of animal origin, according to an Aecoc report.





For this reason, its production has been opened to this new consumer trend, and thanks to this R&D enclave, specialized nutrition products are also developed, for diseases or immunity. On our way through the center we arrived at the data analysis laboratory. A computer simulation machine To study the behavior of products, it is the star device in the room. With it you can check if a yogurt acquires a lot of viscosity, its texture, flavor or in what state it will remain over time. All this from a computer.

“With this device we are able to simulate the behavior of a new product under thermal treatment with a sample of just a few milliliters,” explains Pelayo Iglesias, chemical engineer responsible for research at Sitex, which also has a large ferment bank for your probiotic products.

When we go down to the semi-industrial production plant that exists in the facilities, the enormous tanks with a capacity of 30,000 liters rise imposingly above our heads. Here the milk is processed, fresh cheese for the famous Danonino that children (and not so children) drink, and the yogurt is cooled to create a creamy and easily digestible mass. If you want the yogurt to be more liquid, or instead, you prefer a pudding, here you can regulate everything that has to do with the texture and its color.

Among other processes carried out in this pilot plant on a semi-industrial scale are separation by centrifugation, filtration, cooling, heat treatment or the elimination of cream.





This enclave is proof that something historically artisanal has been industrialized and taken to a chain production plant, of how companies like Danone, which cannot compete with “homemade yogurt”, are seeking to differentiate themselves through innovation. tech.

In fact, its facilities have allowed the multinational to boost itself in two categories of fast growth in the food industry: High-protein dairy products and plant-based alternatives. In the first case, with YoPRO, Danone recorded sales of 22.5 million euros last year.

It is a consumer phenomenon that we have analyzed in Xataka throughout several articles. Protein in the diet has always been something more related to the world of sports, to gym. Now, however, this market has spread to the general public in supermarkets in the country.

Gone is the white yogurt in a glass container. We must modernize, innovate and explore. And Danone knows that very well.

Images: Danone

