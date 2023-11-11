Ivana Knoll is crazy. The influencer, former Miss Croatia, published photos of her latest shooting on Instagram

Ivana Knoll is crazy. The influencer, former Miss Croatia, published photos of her latest shooting on Instagram while she, wearing space-age lingerie, is busy on a balcony smoking a cigarette. Knoll’s breathtaking curves literally sent the internet into a tailspin, left enchanted by her exuberance:

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics in the world of sports gossip without missing any updates, stay connected to Golssip to discover all the news of the day.

November 11 – 11.27am

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED