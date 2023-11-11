Two new contestants have arrived on the Password set wanting to give it their all. In this case, Anabel Alonso and Gonzalo Miró have been the guests who will try to help them pass the round and take some money home. Will they know each other as happened with Máximo Huerta and a participant?

Anabel Alonso has presented her partner Iván as “an encyclopedia of curious facts.” He is from Benidorm, he loves snowboarding and sports in general. Furthermore, he has confessed to being a collector of curious things and, precisely one of them, he has taken it to the set.

“When I was 9 years old, I collected the spoons from the 92 Olympics,” Iván commented. Anabel Alonso has been shocked! “She’s a bit geeky, but I love her,” he said, laughing. Yes, they are also beautiful! Play the video above and relive this funny moment!