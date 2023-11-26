Suara.com – Ario Bayu is an actor whose name is soaring after playing the character Soeraja in the latest Netflix series entitled Kretek Girl. This time, the actor succeeded in making a number of artists and netizens misfocus because he uploaded an old photo.

Meanwhile, in the portrait posted on his Instagram account, Ario Bayu appears to be wearing traditional Javanese clothes.

“Wong Jowo #nusantara,” wrote Ario Bayu in his statement, published on Sunday, November 26 2023.

In the portrait, Dian Sastro’s co-star in Kretek Girl is seen bare-chested and only wearing bottoms in the form of several combinations of blue and red batik cloth.

On his head he appears to have a typical Javanese blangkon attached to support his dashing appearance. The Jakarta-born actor was also seen wearing accessories in the form of a long necklace and gold bracelets on both hands.

In this old photo, Ario looks like he is doing traditional dance movements while holding a red batik cloth.

Suddenly, the portrait immediately went viral and succeeded in stealing the attention of a number of artists and netizens. In fact, Ivan Gunawan openly revealed that he was ready to marry and become Ario Bayu’s wife.

“Oh Allah, I want to be married, I swear….. to be a wife to whatever I want,” said Ivan Gunawan.

Ivan Gunawan. (Instagram)

Ivan Gunawan’s blunt comments on Ario Bayu’s post of course drew various hilarious reactions from netizens. Not a few netizens are wondering why Ivan Gunawan is so desperate to marry Ario Bayu even though they are both men.

“Ario was immediately traumatized, wasn’t he?” sneered netizens.

“Daddy’s little daughter, don’t make fun of you,” added the netizen.

“Daddy’s little fairy has reached puberty so she wants to get married,” wrote a netizen.

“Mas kowe lanang, bro (You’re a guy, bro,” commented the netizen.

“The more we come here, the more I can’t stop thinking about his behavior hahaha,” commented another netizen.

For your information, Ario Bayu’s name is being widely discussed after he played the character Soeraja in the Kretek Girl series. The Kretek Girl itself is currently getting public attention because it has an interesting storyline.

The Kretek Girl series tells the story of the journey of love and self-discovery of a talented girl who challenges the traditions of the kretek cigarette industry in Indonesia in the 1960s.

However, the talented girl named ‘Dasiyah’, played by Dian Sastrowardoyo, had to experience several obstacles in realizing her dreams. One of these obstacles arose when he started to love Soeraja.

