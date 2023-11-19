The creator of The Walking Dead recognizes that there is a much wilder zombie story than his.

Andrew Lincoln interpreta a Rick Grimes en The Walking Dead

Join the conversation

To say that The Walking Dead is one of the best comics about zombies should come as no surprise. This masterpiece created by Robert Kirkman shows a post-apocalyptic world full of zombies in which what little remains of humanity tries to survive. The Walking Dead It was a success from its first issue, in part because of the way in which it explored human relationships in a completely devastated and consumed world. In fact, its popularity grew at a dizzying pace with the successful television series that was baptized with the same name.

The creator of The Walking Dead recognizes that there is a zombie story much wilder than his

The Walking Dead has some brutal moments that are not suitable for all audiences. However, even his own Robert Kirkman He said that there was a work much more ruthless and bloody than his. In the comic extras The Walking Dead Deluxe #76, Robert Kirkman recognized the work he did Garth Ennis and said that Crossed was too much for him. Garth Ennis He is well known in the world of comics for his violent stories full of viscera and blood. The Boyswhich has now had its own television series in Prime Videois a good example of this.

It is very possible that many readers are wondering what is wilder than The Walking Dead and it makes all the sense in the world. Well the answer is very simple: Crossed. This is a comic series that tells the story of a world in which a rapidly spreading pandemic infects the majority of humanity, causing them to take immense pleasure in the suffering of others. Instead of eating human flesh as we usually see in the most conventional zombie apocalypses, Crossed infected are hungry for crueltyfeaturing extreme depictions of intense violence, much of it sexual in nature.

The original Crossed series ran for a total of 10 issues. and follows a group of survivors who are being hunted across the country by a group of Crossed. The successful story generated several spin-offs, with Crossed: Badlands y Crossed +100, set one hundred years after the first outbreak. As in The Walking Dead, the exact details explaining how the end of the world came about remain unclear. The franchise as a whole revolves around the theme of how principles stand in a situation that no one can endure.

Join the conversation